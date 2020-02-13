Central Iowans prepare before flash freeze Wednesday night

WEST DES MOINES — People were all over the place earlier on Wednesday trying to get those last-minute errands done before the temperature nosedives.

“You know you gotta get done what you gotta get done and then just move forward. I know we are all going to be safe and all going to be fine,” shopper Brennan Haymond.

Safety is key as a flash freeze is causing all kinds of slick conditions Wednesday night.

“Just feeling like roads are going to be a mess, it’s just going to be crazy. The big thing is to stay safe and stay warm,” Haymond said.

That’s the hard part. With wind chills down into the negative 20’s tomorrow morning, shopper Stephanie Collins said, “well it’s not fun. I’m kind of over winter at this point but it’s really gonna be quick then it will be back to warm weather.”

Think warm thoughts and while you’re at it, take a look at this weekend’s forecast.

“Well, it’s gonna be 40 on Saturday right? It’s all good man, nobody’s going to notice. It’s just one night people can handle it,” shopper Freddy Char said.