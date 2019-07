A popular restaurant in downtown Des Moines will reopen after a fire forced it to temporarily closed.

“We will reopen tomorrow, Wednesday, July 31,” Centro said in a Facebook post. “We’re looking forward to serving you soon!”

According to the Des Moines Fire Department, the July 14 fire started from heat and grease that had built up in the wood fire oven. Flames and smoke then started coming out of ventilation on the building’s north side.

No one was injured in the fire.