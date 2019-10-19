CenturyLink customers may have had data exposed in ‘security incident’

The company says the incident involving a third party vendor may have exposed contact information.

GOLDEN VALLEY, Minn. — Some CenturyLink customers are receiving notifications about a recent “security incident” that may have compromised customers’ contact information.

An email sent to customers states the “information security incident” involves a third-party vendor; as a result, customer information was “inadvertently made publicly accessible online,” possibly including names, addresses, phone numbers, email addresses and CenturyLink account numbers.

In a statement sent to KARE 11, CenturyLink said the incident did not involve financial or other sensitive information, and the company is working to contact all affected customers.

The company did not say how many customers may have been affected, but stated the security issue has been addressed, and the company is investigating.

Statement from CenturyLink corporate communications:

Since becoming aware of this situation, we have worked to confirm that the security issue has been addressed, and we are conducting a thorough investigation of the incident. The data involved appears to be primarily contact information, and we do not have reason to believe that any financial or other sensitive information was compromised. CenturyLink is in the process of communicating with the affected customers. We will continue to work to protect customer information. CenturyLink takes the protection of our customers’ information seriously, and we will work to ensure that we earn our customers’ trust.