CenturyLink outages reported in central Iowa

Many CenturyLink customers are without internet Friday, according to the company.

We are aware of reports of service disruptions in the Des Moines, IA area. Our technical team is investigating. We will provide additional updates via @CenturyLinkHelp as more information becomes available. — CenturyLink (@CenturyLink) August 23, 2019

DownDetector.com reports that outages across the United States in cities such as Des Moines, Omaha and Minneapolis began to appear Friday morning.