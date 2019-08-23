CenturyLink outages reported in central Iowa

Local News
Posted: / Updated:

Many CenturyLink customers are without internet Friday, according to the company.

DownDetector.com reports that outages across the United States in cities such as Des Moines, Omaha and Minneapolis began to appear Friday morning.

Outage map as of 12:20 p.m. Friday (via DownDetector.com)

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Bears Preseason Schedule