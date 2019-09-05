Championship chili, live music and craft beer coming to Ankeny

ANKENY– This weekend, more than 500 of the World’s Best Chili chefs, 17 bands and musicians, and craft beers will take center stage as the ICS World Champion Chili Cook-offs come to The District at Prairie Trail in Ankeny.

Saturday and Sunday, competitors will compete for combined prize money of more than $150,000 in cash. Scholarships will be awarded and eight 2019 World Champions will be crowned.

“All of these cooks that are competing have already won somewhere,” said Scott Toland, President and CEO of ICS Chili, Inc. “So they’ve worked for an entire year, competing many, many times, we do 125 competing qualifying events in 41 states. So they’ve won, they’re here, they’re already a champion and now these are the champions of champions of champions competing for one single title in any individual category as the top in the world.”

One-day admission if purchased online is $7 and two-day is $12. At the gate one-day admission is $15 and two-day is $15.

For more information about The ICS World Champion Chili Cook-offs, schedule or to purchase tickets click here.