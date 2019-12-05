Changes coming to Christkindlmarket Des Moines

DES MOINES– This weekend, Principal Park will be the new home to a holiday favorite, as Christkindlmarket returns for its fourth year.

Christkindlmarket Des Moines is a free German-inspired Christmas market that exposes attendees to European-style foods, hand-crafted wares, and activities.

If you want a sneak peek of all the Christkindlmarket fun, head downtown Thursday from 5:00 pm to 9:00 pm for Twas The Night Before #CDM2019. The $35 ticket will get you a commemorative mug, early access to vendors, and a head start to your holiday shopping. You’ll find free parking in two lots between southwest 2nd and 3rd streets.

Christkindlmarket Des Moines will kick off Friday, December 6th at 11 am and will run through Sunday, December 8th. For more information about the holiday traditional and to purchase your food/drink tickets, click here.