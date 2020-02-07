Changes could be coming to how hundreds of occupations are regulated in Iowa

DES MOINES — There are currently over 100 professions in Iowa that need a license, but changes could soon come.

Those affected include interior designer, nail technologists and milk tasters.

In Governor Kim Reynolds’ Condition of the State, she vowed to change Iowa’s licensing system.

At the American College of Hairstyling, they currently have 27 students. All of them have to pass and pay for a license exam that can cost around $200.

If they fail, they have to pay for it again.

“It’s a lower percentage that people actually get out there and take the testing for it,” Ashley Clark, an instructor at ACH, said. “Probably, mostly, because of the fees.”

Over at the Americans for Prosperity, they say take issue with how Iowa’s laws are written.

“If you have a cosmetology license from a different state you will not be able to move to Iowa and practice cosmetology without going back to school,” Drew Klein, state director for AFP, said. “Even if you’ve been working in the field, 10, 15, 20, 30 years.”

The AFP says Iowa currently ranks 5th in the country for most people with a licensed required profession.

Governor Reynolds says Iowa’s licensure system puts Iowans at a competitive disadvantage.

She hopes to waive license fees for low-income individuals.