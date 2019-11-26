Changes to 2020 Winefest: Uncorked

DES MOINES– Winefest Des Moines is making it easier to attend the 18th annual festival by expanding the events to two weeks and offering three levels of patron packages.

Starting on Tuesday, May 26th the two-week celebration will consist of events held in locations throughout Des Moines that celebrate the wine industry. The festivities end on Sunday, June 7th.

The events include:

Toasting Tuesday at the World Food Prize- May 26

Prima Dinners- May 28

Meredith Saturday Sessions- May 30

Iowa Pork Lawn Party at Salisbury House – May 31

New Event- June 2

Progressive Dinner Presented by Businessolver – June 3

Principal Sips & The City – June 5

Grand Tasting – June 6

” We try to keep things fresh, we try to do new things. We come up with new events, new locations, new themes, we try to, you know, stay on board with what the rest of the country is doing and keep up with with the trends across the country,” said Natasha Sayles, the Executive Director of Winefest Des Moines.

You can become a patron for 2020 by signing up for one of three new patron packages: cava, prosecco and champagne. If you signup by Tuesday, November 26, you’ll receive an invitation to one of Winefest’s Vintage and Vines paring dinners next spring. If you sign up and pay in full by December 31, you’ll get a 20 percent discount. To signup now, click here.