Charges dismissed in Dallas County courthouse break-in case

DES MOINES — Charges have been dismissed against two men accused of breaking into the Dallas County Courthouse last fall.

The law firm representing for Justin Wynn and Gary DeMercurio, employees of the cyber security firm, Coalfire, made the announcement in a press release Thursday.

Local 5 has reported that Coalfire was a security firm hired by state court administration to “ensure the court’s highly sensitive data was secured against attack,”. The state had contended there were “different interpretations” as to what the scope of work would include.

The following statement was issued:

Mr. Wynn and De Mercurio are relieved that the accusations have been dismissed but are frustrated with the entirety of the process. Law enforcement and prosecutors should appreciate the fact that an arrest for a criminal offense can never be undone, even after the charge is dismissed. The justice system ceases to serve its crucial function and loses credibility when criminal accusations are used to advance personal or political agendas. Such a practice endangers the effective administration of justice and our confidence in the criminal justice system. This entire ordeal could have been avoided by simply respecting the fact finding that the responding law enforcement officer conducted which verified the work was authorized by the Judicial Branch. Unfortunately, the lack of communication between government entities, an ignorance of the law, personal pride and politics overrode the objective investigation conducted by responding law enforcement. Mr. Wynn and De Mercurio would like to thank the responding sheriff depututies and City of Adel Police Department officers for their professionalism. They would also like to thank Coalfire for the unconditional support they received especially from CEO Tom McAndrew and Vice President Mike Weber. Finally, they would like to thank the Cyber Security family for the immense amount of support they provided. This was an unprecedented event for the Cyber Security Community. Mr. Wynn and De Mercurio are looking forward to sharing their experiences in an effort to help educate others in order to better secure this nation. Matthew T. Lindholm, attorney for defendants

