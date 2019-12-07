Chase on I-235 ends with officer-involved shooting

DES MOINES — Clive police say a chase early Saturday ended with an officer shooting a suspect.

An officer tried to pull over a vehicle for a traffic stop near 63rd Street and I-235. The car drove off, and tried to take the exit onto 42nd Street but crashed, according to the Clive Police Department.

Police say two male suspects ran away from the car and a Clive officer chased one of the suspects between houses in the 600 block of 42nd Street.

When one of the suspects pulled out a pistol, the officer fired, striking the suspect.

The suspect was taken to the hospital, according to police, where his condition is unknown.

The second suspect was eventually found.

Des Moines police are investigating.

The Clive Police Department said the officer is currently on paid administrative leave per department policy.