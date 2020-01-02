Chasing away winter blues at the Greater Des Moines Botanical Garden

DES MOINES—This winter, take refuge from the weather as Botanical Blues returns this Sunday for its 14th season at the Greater Des Moines Botanical Garden.

This annual blues concert series will kick off with Blue Two- Bob Dorr and Jeff Peterson and take place Sunday afternoons through March from 2 to 4 p.m. in the Conservatory. Concerts are included with the cost of admission: members free; adults $10; seniors and military $9; youth ages 4-17 $7; children 3 and under free.

For a complete lineup of the 2020 Botanical Blues concert series click here.