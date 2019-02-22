Check out the new snow blower for Des Moines Video

DES MOINES - Public Works employees are getting creative with how they get rid of all the snow in downtown Des Moines.

This week, the city got a brand new snow blower, and tested it out on city streets to get rid of snow piling up next to parking meters.

"I think it's relatable," said Jonathan Gano with Des Moines Public Works. "Everyone is very well-acquainted with snow blowers, the idea that this was a brand new piece of technology for us, a brand new piece of equipment, I imagine it's the same feeling that a homeowner gets when they bring it home from the hardware store and fire it up for the first time."

Des Moines city crews have been working night and day to clear streets and maintain roads from snow.

