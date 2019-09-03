Check the line for the Polk County Treasurer’s Office before you grab your blackout plate

DES MOINES — It’s a ‘blackout bonanza’ at the Polk County Treasurer’s Office.

Due to high customer traffic, the treasurer’s office is keeping count of how many people are waiting in line. Before you head out the door, check the count on their website. It’s under the county treasurer’s picture.

Specialty blackout license plates are available for those who want either personalized or alpha-numeric plates.

To get your blackout plate, go to your county treasurer’s office. Don’t forget to bring your current plates, current registration, and money to pay for your new plates.

The Polk County Treasurer says you should also have patience, as the plates are in very high demand.

Non-personalized plates cost $35 and have an additional $10 renewal fee each year.

If you want your blackout plates personalized, it might be best to order them online from the Iowa DOT.