Checking out the elevated culinary eats you find in the Ingersoll District

DES MOINES — You can discover the history and the top dining that shapes the Ingersoll Avenue District with the help of the Iowa Tour Company.

“We basically start with a little bit of the history of the area and Des Moines and some of the food knowledge of the city,” said Iowa Tour Company CEO Alan Rust. “Then we go to three different restaurants. We include the tastings that we work with the chefs to prepare, and we also buy your first drink.”

You can book your three hour walking culinary adventure online anytime for $59 per person for a group of two.

