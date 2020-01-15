Cheers for the snow: Busch Beer offering rebate for every inch that falls

DES MOINES — Every inch of snow could become rewarding for Busch Beer drinkers in central Iowa.

Busch Beer said Wednesday that for every inch that falls throughout the season here, Iowans will get get $1 off of Busch through a rebate.

Des Moines is just one of seven cities nationally where they’re tracking snowfall totals, going back to Jan. 1 and until March 21.

Courtesy: Busch Beer

You’ll notice interactive billboards around the metro, so people can see how much snow has fallen, and the amount of beer money they can possibly get.

Other cities Busch will measure snowfall in are Omaha (Neb.), Green Bay (Wis.), Fargo (N.D.), Minneapolis (Minn.), Grand Rapids (Mich.) and Buffalo (N.Y.).

To track the progress, click here.