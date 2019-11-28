Chef of Parks Community Thanksgiving Dinner to hang up his apron after more than 20 years of service

DES MOINES — Bob Iversen was “volun-told” to help at the Parks Community Thanksgiving Dinner more than 20 years ago.

Since then, Iversen’s volunteered two weeks out of an entire year to making sure everyone who needed a Thanksgiving meal got one.

“The former owner pretty much drafted me 26 years ago to come up for a couple hours. And by the end of my two or three hour stint, she was saying if somebody asked her a question, ‘Go find that big guy and ask him,'” Iversen told Local 5’s Rachel Droze.

Much to his surprise, he was groomed to become the next chef of the entire operation.

“I heard somebody say ‘Those in favor of Bob running the kitchen next year, say I.’ And I stood up and said, ‘There better be another Bob here.’ And alas, there wasn’t.”

Back when Iversen first started, 250 people would be served every year. With his help this year, they served thousands.

“When we hit 2,500 meals, 2,300 meals, whatever it was, I thought there’s no way we can get any more meals out of this place. And I decided, well, let’s try a few more. Let’s try another hundred. The most we’ve ever done is 3,800 plus.”

Thanksgiving is stressful for everyone, but as time goes on, Iversen knows that he will have to hang up his apron.

“I’m 66. I can’t run like I used to when I was 40,” he said.

“Me stepping away, I didn’t consider that a big deal.”

It’s his turn to pass the plate to the next generation of volunteers who will keep this organization running just as well as he did.

“If anybody with a culinary background would like to devote a little time to it, have them get a hold of us.”

You can find out more about Parks Community Thanksgiving Dinner by visiting their Facebook page.