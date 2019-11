DES MOINES — Cher has extended her “Here We Go Again Tour” to include a stop in Des Moines, the Iowa Events Center announced Monday.

JUST ANNOUNCED: @cher added NEW DATES to the Here We Go Again Tour and is coming to Wells Fargo Arena April 16! 🎤Tickets go on sale Friday, November 8 at noon.

Get more info here: https://t.co/YRmXakDsnV pic.twitter.com/Tl0VPtuh9A — Iowa Events Center (@IAEventsCenter) November 4, 2019

Cher, along with Nile Rodgers & CHIC, will perform at Wells Fargo Arena on Thursday, April 16, 2020.

RELATED: Elton John coming to Des Moines

RELATED: Journey coming to Des Moines in summer 2020

Tickets go on sale Friday at noon.

Download the We Are Iowa app in the App Store or Google Play Store