Child struck by car survives with minor scrapes

ALTOONA — A child hit by a car Friday morning survived with only minor scrapes.

The accident happened around 8:10 a.m. at the T-intersection of 28th Ave SW and Park Meadows Dr.

The boy was crossing Park Meadows Dr when a car turning off of 28th Ave SW struck the boy, according to the Altoona Police Department.

He was transported to the hospital with only minor scrapes.

No school bus laws were broken in the accident, but police say everyone needs to be aware when children are getting on and off school buses.