ChildServe is $1 million closer to expanding nursing care and opening new clinic, rehab unit

JOHNSTON — Variety – the Children’s Charity made a $1 million donation to ChildServe to help open a new healthcare facility for children with special needs.

Variety presented them with a check on Tuesday.

ChildServe’s goal is to raise $10 million to open a pediatric behavioral health clinic, rehab unit and expand its 24/7 nursing care for patients.

ChildServe organizers say this donation will go a long way in reaching that goal.

“Well, this is a huge effort. We have a major fund raising campaign underway called the Forward Together Campaign. It’s the largest fundraising campaign in ChildServe history with a $10 million goal. So this gift from Variety helps us get nearly to our goal and we’re so grateful for their ongoing support,” said ChildServe CEO Dr. Teri Wahlig.

According to ChildServe, the new clinic will be located in their current Johnston location. It’ll include treatment rooms, spaces devoted to therapy, and a play area.

The clinic will be named in honor of Variety.