Choose your reading adventure at the Des Moines Public Library

DES MOINES– In 2020, the Des Moines Public Library will help you kick-start your reading adventures as the 2020 Reading Challenge begins.

For adults 18 and older, the library challenges you to read 12 books in 12 months with the chance to win great prizes along the way.

How to get started:

Signup for a Beanstack account and register for “2020 DMPL Reading Challenge”

Choose one book from each of the 12 categories and log your process

For those who complete the challenge, one winner will recieve a $150 visa gift card and two winners will win a $50 visa gift card

For more information about getting started, monthly prizes, and books to chose from, click here.