Chris Soules to be sentenced in deadly crash on Tuesday

Iowa native and former ‘Bachelor’ star Chris Soules will be sentenced Tuesday for his role in a fatal 2017 accident in rural Iowa.

Soules, 37, pleaded guilty in November 2018 to an aggravated misdemeanor charge of information aid – leaving the scene of an accident.

Soules was driving a vehicle in April 2017 that crashed into a tractor in rural Buchanan County, killing 66-year-old Kenneth Mosher.

“Though I immediately stopped, called 911 and identified myself, and rendered reasonable aid to the injured person—including requesting an ambulance and administering CPR while the ambulance was en route—I acknowledge I did not provide the registration number of the vehicle I was driving to 911 dispatch or law enforcement…”, Soules wrote in his guilty plea.

Soules was originally charged with a felony count of leaving the scene of an accident resulting in death.

“Even though Mr. Soules was disoriented from the accident, he had the presence of mind to call 911 promptly,” Soules attorney, Brandon Brown, wrote to the Court. “He identified himself and his role in the accident as he attempted to revive the tractor drive, Kenneth Mosher … All of the on-scene witnesses agreed there was no indication whatsoever that Mr. Soules was impaired.”

The maximum sentence for the charge is two years in prison and a $6,250 fine.

Soules’ sentencing hearing is scheduled for 1:30 p.m. Tuesday at the Buchanan County Courthouse.

Timeline of Chris Soules’ court case

• April 25, 2017: Soules arrested and charged with leaving the scene of an accident resulting in death, a Class D felony

• Aprl 26, 2017: 911 call audio reveals what happened moments after the crash

• April 28, 2017: All search warrants in the case sealed per judge’s orders

• January 2018: Soules denied dismissal of his felony charge

• November 2018: Soules pleads guilty to aggravated misdemeanor count of information aid — leaving the scene of an accident