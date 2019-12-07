Christkindlmarket returns to Des Moines

DES MOINES — It’s officially the holiday season- Chriskindlmarket is in full swing at Principal Park.

The three-day, German inspired Christmas Market starts December 6 and ends December 8.

Catch Des Moines says you’ll find vendors selling old-world, hand-crafted products from wooden vendor stalls; enjoy lively performances of polka music, traditional dance and choirs in entertainment tent; participate in children’s activities; sip on mulled wine and European-style craft beet.

Here are the hours: