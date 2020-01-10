Cinch World’s Toughest Rodeo returns

DES MOINES— This weekend, some of the world’s toughest cowboys and animals will buck their way into the metro for the return of Cinch World’s Toughest Rodeo.

Returning to Wells Fargo Arena January 11 and 12 at 7:30 p.m., fans can watch as the cowboys compete for bragging rights and to qualify for the “million dollar” American rodeo in Dallas, Texas and for the title of World Champion at the the National Finals Rodeo in Las Vegas, NV.

Tickets for adults range Friday night from $22-67 and kid’s tickets (ages 2-12) are half price. Tickets Saturday night for adults $20-65, children $15-60 and $5 off on Saturday.

Fans can “Get Down On The Dirt” for a free preshow each night from 6:00-7:00 p.m.

For more information or to purchase tickets click here.