Reps. Axne, Loebsack comment on Glenwood Resource Center investigation

Some of Iowa’s congressional delegates weighed in on a federal investigation into possible human experimentation at a state-run facility for individuals with disabilities Friday.

The investigation, led by the U.S. Department of Justice, is looking into possible systemic violations of the rights of residents at Glenwood Resource Center.

In a letter, the DOJ requested the Iowa Department of Human Services send proof of consent from residents at Glenwood or their legal guardians to participate in a “Sexual Arousal Study” and “Optimal Hydration Projects”.

“I am deeply disturbed by the accounts I’ve read from current and former employees at the Glenwood Resource Center,” Rep. Cindy Axne, D-West Des Moines, said. “I will be asking the Department of Justice to provide me with any updates they have on an investigation into Glenwood’s patient care, and expect that they will follow all appropriate protocols when working with those in Glenwood’s care.”

Iowa DHS requested assistance from the Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation, according to Assistant Director Mitch Mortvedt.

Iowa DHS runs Glenwood Resource Center, which is located about 150 miles southwest of Des Moines near Omaha.

“The Congressman is aware of the reports and is very saddened and disturbed by what has been described,” said a spokesman for Rep. Dave Loebsack, D-Sioux City. “His office has been in contact with the Department of Justice regarding this case asking for all information and to be provided timely updates. He will continue to actively monitor the case as more details emerge.”

The Woodward Resource Center is also being examined as to whether or not they provided services “in the most integrated setting”.