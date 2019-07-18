Cirque Italia prepares to dazzle circus goers this weekend

WEST DES MOINES– The big top is up at Jordan Creek Town Center, as performers get ready to entertain attendees as Cirque Italia Water Circus Silver takes over this weekend.

Cirque Italia was created and founded by Manuel Rebecchi and features the Water Circus Silver and Gold.

“It’s a very unique show, very different from what people are used to in a circus,” said Victor Abadilla, Juggler. “Like I said, what sets us apart is from all the other shows is our 35,000 gallon stage that we have. It shoots up water jets in the air, we have a rain curtain that comes around our performers as they’re performing on stage.”

You can check out aerial acts, hand balancing, contortionists, and much more under the swirling blue and white tent now through Sunday, July 21. Adult tickets are $20-$40 and children’s are $10-$35, however if you use the promo code you will receive one free child ticket.

For performance times and to purchase tickets head to their website or visit the box office on show days from 10 a.m to 9 p.m.