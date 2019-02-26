City of Des Moines will remove excess snow downtown Video

For the first time since 2010, Des Moines Public Works crews will be working this week to remove excess snow buildup around Downtown Des Moines.

It is to make it easier for pedestrians to use the sidewalks, and to make it so cars can park closer to the curb.

The city will be loading snow onto trucks for removal during the day and overnight. Because of this type of removal, it will be louder than the usual snow removal

The City of Des Moines is asking residents, starting tonight at 5, to park in parking garages rather than on the streets.

Snow Routes will be ticketed. You will be towed if you park in from of an emergency No Parking sign.



