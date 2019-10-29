City of Grimes planning to build 30,000-square foot library

GRIMES — The Grimes Public Library announced their plans to open a new, 30,000 square foot library in the fall of 2021.

A press release from the library says the new building will be located in the new Heritage development on the southeast corner of James Street and Beaverbrooke Boulevard.

The new library was a top priority for city officials, according to the release.

The City of Grimes was able to allocate the funds for the project through the Local Option Sales and Services Tax (LOSST) that began in August.

City Council approved the project through a vote on Oct. 8, according to the press release. The design contract for the new library was granted to the INVISION architect firm on October 22.

Library staff, city officials and Grimes residents will be able to provide input on the project over the next few months.

You can stay updated with project developments by visiting the Grimes Public Library website.