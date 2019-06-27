City of Johnston planning for the next two decades

Johnston is in the beginning stages of updating its City Comprehensive Plan for the next twenty years.

The new plan, titled “Thrive 2040”, will include specific goals and strategies based on the growth of the city. It will also contain performance measures and targets to help determine if goals are met.

The city is currently looking for suggestions from its residents on goals and projects that should be included in the plan.

Residents can give suggestions on the City of Johnston’s website.

“Thrive 2040” is expected to be completed by the summer of 2020.