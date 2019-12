WEST DES MOINES — Suspicious malware activity found in the City of West Des Moines’ computer servers Monday night is now under investigation.

A press release from West Des Moines says the city was notified of the suspicious activity late Monday afternoon.

West Des Moines police, fire and EMS are operating as normal with the Westcom 911 Dispatch Center, according to the release.

As of Tuesday, there has been no update on the extent of the activity or what has been affected by it.