City to settle lawsuit over traffic camera ticket fines

FILE – In this Nov. 12, 2013, file photo, vehicles pass a highway sign along Interstate 380 in Cedar Rapids, Iowa, warning drivers that the 55-mph speed limit is enforced by speed cameras. Six Iowa cities have submitted reports outlining traffic camera use to state transportation officials and now await word on whether theyll be able to keep their speed and red light cameras on state-run highways and interstates. (AP Photo/Ryan J. Foley, File)

CEDAR RAPIDS — Thousands of people whose state income tax refunds were withheld to pay Cedar Rapids traffic camera tickets would get refunds under a proposed $3 million lawsuit settlement.

The City Council learned Tuesday that the city also would stop trying to collect fines and late fees on about 177,000 unpaid tickets issued before Aug. 31 last year.

The council voted unanimously for the settlement of the 2018 lawsuit. The case stems from a December 2017 initiative in which the city sought payments for 221,000 unpaid tickets dating back to 2010.

The settlement has no bearing on the current use of traffic cameras.