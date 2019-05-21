Clarke County seeing improved water reserves from last summer

OSCEOLA – Last summer, we saw a pair of extremes across the state of Iowa: drought and flooding. Water levels in Clarke County got particularly low, until fall rains started to correct their course.



The first snowfall of 2018 brought 16 inches of snow to Osceola, and so far spring has been wet all across the county, and so far that’s adding up to good news for firefighters.



“We were so dry last year that we were dealing with poor crop turnout, so for the farmers it’s kind of a double-edged sword,” said Byron Jimmerson, Clarke County’s Emergency Management Coordinator.

This firefighting equipment in Osceola hasn’t been used nearly as often this spring as it has in years past.

“We went from winter directly to a nice green spring without much transition time this year, so that kept our trucks in the station,” said Jimmerson, who is also the fire chief for Osceola.

While that wear and tear is down, their main water source, West Lake, and their reserve water levels are up from 2018.

“Having sources like this that we can actually draft from directly into our trucks saves us time going back into town to hydrant sources,” said Jimmerson. “We have access that we didn’t have before.”

Greener grass and damper ground means these rigs aren’t putting on the same tough miles from fighting the same fire multiple times. That’s eliminating other dangers too.

“We’ve seen in years past where grass fires get into building fires,” said Jimmerson. “So, it’s not just burning the grass, we’ve had multiple structures burned as a result of grass fires.”

And the changes couldn’t have come at a better time.

“The situation was starting to look pretty dire, and we were glad to start seeing that fall rain start coming in,” said Jimmerson.

County officials say they’re pleased with where the water levels are currently at, but an extended dry stretch could put them right back where they were last year.

