Clayton Beathard—brother of former Hawkeye quarterback C.J. Beathard—fatally stabbed outside Tennessee bar

San Francisco 49ers quarterback C.J. Beathard (3) against the Los Angeles Chargers during the first half of an NFL preseason football game in Santa Clara, Calif., Thursday, Aug. 29, 2019. (AP Photo/Tony Avelar)

21-year-old Paul Trapeni III was also identified as a victim in the incident.

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Clayton Beathard, younger brother of former Iowa Hawkeye and current San Francisco 49ers quarterback C.J. Beathard, was stabbed to death early Saturday morning.

He was 22 years old.

The stabbing appears to have resulted from an argument over a woman that began inside the Dogwood Bar in Nashville, Tenn., but quickly escalated when the argument went outside, according to Nashville police.

They’re still looking for the perpetrator.

Beathard and 21-year-old Paul Trapeni III were identified as the individuals killed in the incident.

Football was a constant in Clayton Beathard’s life.

His brother C.J. was a quarterback at the University of Iowa from 2012-2016 and is currently in the NFL, and his grandfather Bobby won four Super Bowls as a general manager and was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 2018.

Like his brother, Clayton was also the starting quarterback at a Division-1 school, Long Island University in New York. He played seven games in 2019 before missing the rest of the season with an injury.

“We extend our heartfelt sympathies to C.J. and the entire Beathard as they cope with the unthinkable loss of a loved one,” the San Francisco 49ers said in a statement.