Cleanup continues following Des Moines home explosion

DES MOINES — Most of the people on the 1100 block of Arthur Avenue are back in their homes after a home exploded early Friday morning.

However, two homes to the left and the right of the one that exploded are taped off. Those homeowners won’t be able to go back.

Fire officials say that at least 40 homes were damaged by this explosion.

Janett Gwen lives across the street from the destroyed house.

“It was a loud explosion. I jumped up shaking and thought it had to have been something wrong with my new stove or air conditioner,” Gwen said.

Insurance adjusters say her home did get some damage in the foundation.

MidAmerican Energy and the fire department are still searching for the source of the explosion, but it’s hard to find the source.

“There’s so much damage and, also, the square footage involved makes it difficult to access places like the basement that you need to get into to try and find this source of the problem,” said Lt. Chris Clement with the Des Moines Fire Department.

Neighbors say they smelled gas the morning of the explosion.