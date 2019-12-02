Closings
Click safe on Cyber Monday

WEST DES MOINES — It’s one of the biggest shopping days of the year, but the Better Business Bureau wants to remind on-line shoppers some tips on Cyber Monday.

Tips for Cyber Monday:

  • Watch out for false advertising and to keep a close eye on the web address on your browser.
  • Keep your anti-virus software up to date.
  • Offers from online retailers can be misleading; you are urged to price check before you buy.
  • Use your credit card. If any shady charges turn up later, you can dispute them easier compared to debit card purchases.

Some of the best sales occur between 7 and 10 p.m., so check back often.

