Click safe on Cyber Monday

WEST DES MOINES — It’s one of the biggest shopping days of the year, but the Better Business Bureau wants to remind on-line shoppers some tips on Cyber Monday.
Tips for Cyber Monday:
- Watch out for false advertising and to keep a close eye on the web address on your browser.
- Keep your anti-virus software up to date.
- Offers from online retailers can be misleading; you are urged to price check before you buy.
- Use your credit card. If any shady charges turn up later, you can dispute them easier compared to debit card purchases.
Some of the best sales occur between 7 and 10 p.m., so check back often.