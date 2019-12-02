Click safe on Cyber Monday

WEST DES MOINES — It’s one of the biggest shopping days of the year, but the Better Business Bureau wants to remind on-line shoppers some tips on Cyber Monday.

Tips for Cyber Monday:

Watch out for false advertising and to keep a close eye on the web address on your browser.

Keep your anti-virus software up to date.

Offers from online retailers can be misleading; you are urged to price check before you buy.

Use your credit card. If any shady charges turn up later, you can dispute them easier compared to debit card purchases.

Some of the best sales occur between 7 and 10 p.m., so check back often.