Clive Fire Department bands together after Lieutenant loses home in fire

CLIVE — Clive Fire Lieutenant Gerrit Foreman and his family lost their home in a fire early Saturday morning. Lt. Foreman was working at the time, and his wife and three kids made it out safely. Now, as Lt. Foreman has done for them so many times before, the community is rushing to the rescue.

Clive Fire Chief Rick Roe organized a GoFundMe page raising money to help his Lieutenant and his family get back on their feet. The page initially had a goal set at $3,000. As of 2:45 p.m., the fundraiser has met over double its goal with $7,205 and counting.