Clive police looking for driver they say hit child

CLIVE — A child is hurt after a vehicle hit her Monday afternoon, and Clive police are right now searching for the driver.

Officers were called to the corner of NW 92nd Street and Indian Hills Drive. Clive police said an unknown vehicle drove off the road and over the sidewalk, hitting the girl.

They said the child’s injuries were significant, but she’s expected to recover and return home soon.

The Clive Police Department is asking for help from neighbors who have doorbell cameras to help alert them to anything unusual at the time of the crash.