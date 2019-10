Clive Police officers are asking for the public’s help in locating a fraud and theft suspect.

According to police, 36 year-old Damir Nuhanovic is wanted for multiple counts of theft, credit card fraud, and identity theft.

Police say Nuhanovic should be considered dangerous, and officers are warning the public to use caution when dealing with him.

If you have any information on Nuhanovic’s whereabouts, contact Clive Police at 515-278-1312.