Clive police officer’s use of force ‘legally justified’ in December shooting

CLIVE — A police officer who fired at a suspect who drew a pistol following a vehicle pursuit will not face any charges, according to the Clive Police Department.

Around 2:30 a.m. on Dec. 7, Clive police began a pursuit that stretched into Des Moines on I-235 eastbound. The vehicle attempted to exit at 42nd Street, but crashed on the ramp, according to the Des Moines Police Department.

Two occupants fled on foot, with the Officer Nicholas Hershel-Anderson following and attempting to take a person into custody who was found to be armed.

“He refused commands to drop the weapon and resisted efforts to be taken into custody,” Des Moines police said in a statement at the time. “During this, he was shot by the officer.”

26 year-old Meamen Jean Nyah of Des Moines, the suspect shot, remains hospitalized. Nyah is on Federal supervised release after serving 18 months in prison following a guilty plea on a charge of Unlawful User Of Controlled Substance Possessing Firearms.

Polic say 27-year-old William Leanthony Marcell Carr was the second occupant of the vehicle, and had active arrest warrants related to an October 2019 domestic violence investigation.

The Des Moines Police Department concluded that Officer Anderson was “legally justified” in his use of force and that no charges would be brought against him, Clive police announced Monday.

“The Clive Police Department performed our own internal review of both the pursuit and the use of force, as required by Department policy,” the Clive Police Department said in a statement. “Both the pursuit and the use of deadly force were found to be justified and within Clive Police Department policy. As such, Officer Anderson is returned to full duty effective as of January 7, 2020.”

The criminal investigation into Nyah and Carr is ongoing.