Closest RAGBRAI route to the metro expected to attract thousands of one-day riders

WINTERSET — Day three’s shortest and closest to the metro RAGBRAI route is expected to attract thousands of one-day riders as they roll into Indianola.

Day three’s 39.9 mile route will take riders from Winterset to the IOWA AG OASIS, Cumming, Norwalk and wrapping up in Indianola.

The closest route to the metro is attracting first time riders like Jerry VanSickel. “I think with the way it comes into Cumming I think we’ll see people ride into Des Moines and explore Des Moines and the great trail system we’ve got,” VanSickel said.

