COLFAX — A Colfax teenager is getting the best Christmas ever Friday night.

The Warrick family got a shock when they learned their 16-year-old son Matthew was diagnosed with cancer.

But two sprint car drivers, Jamie Ball and Matthew Johnson, stepped up big by providing him a ton of awesome gifts, including a trip to Disney World.

Ball and Johnson met up at the Sprint Car Hall of Fame in Knoxville, loaded up with nearly 100 gifts, and headed to Colfax to present them.