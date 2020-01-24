Colfax snow crews cover a lot of ground with little staffing

COLFAX, Iowa — A small Iowa town’s 26 miles of road get covered in snow a lot this time of year. With all that ground to cover, just four guys work diligently to clear the streets in time for people to get out and about.

Colfax Public Works directos Bob Rhone says the four responsible for plowing the snow are scheduled for 12-hour days, but are on-call 24/7.

“It’s a lot of hours,” Rhone said. “It’s tough on everybody.”

And it’s a tough job.

“Plowing snow isn’t easy,” Colfax City Administrator Wade Wagoner said. “You’re in big trucks, and sometimes visibility is low. And we’ve got a lot of hills here in Colfax.”

As difficult as the job is, though, there are ways for the community to make it easier on them. For example, don’t leave your vehicles on the street if you can help it, as it makes for a tight squeeze. And if you do happen to be out and about while the snow is being cleared, stay out of the plows’ way at a safe distance.