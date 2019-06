STORY COUNTY – A woman from Collins has passed away after a car crash on Monday.

According to the Iowa State Patrol, Gayle Lawton was killed when the car she was driving stopped at a stop sign on 580th Avenue, continued through the stop sign and failed to yield to westbound traffic on Highway 30. Another car was heading westbound on Highway 30 and hit Lawton’s car.

Lawton was airlifted to a local hospital. She later died.

The accident remains under investigation.