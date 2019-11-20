Combat Hunger in Iowa this Friday

DES MOINES — The largest food drive in Iowa, STAR 102.5’s Combat Hunger, is celebrating their 30th year this Friday.

Last year, Combat Hunger raised more than 234,173 meals for Iowans in need and want to raise even more in 2019.

“It’s really easy. You don’t even have to get out of your car,” said Jimmy Wright, Music Director at STAR 102.5. “You just pull right up and we’ve got a lane that you can drive through and drop off your non-perishable food donations, cash, or a check.”

The main donation location will be in downtown Des Moines on Locust Street between 15th and 13th.

Donations will also being accepted at Price Chopper and Cash Saver locations, as well as online at the Combat Hunger’s virtual grocery store.

Combat Hunger will begin on Friday, November 22nd at 6 a.m. and will last until 6 p.m.

For more information and to donate through the virtual grocery store click here.