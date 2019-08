Comedian, Dusty Slay, will be headlining Friday and Saturday night at Funny Bone in West Des Moines.

Slay recently made his second appearance on the nationally televised ‘Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon’ and has already become the youngest comedian to perform at the Grand Ole Opry.

You can see Dusty Slay perform tonight at 7:30 p.m. and Saturday night at 7:00 p.m. or 9:00 p.m. For more information please visit Funny Bone’s website here.