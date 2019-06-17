Coming to the 2019 Iowa State Fair: Your favorite Sesame Street characters

Alan Muraoka attends the Sesame Workshop’s 50th anniversary benefit gala at Cipriani Wall Street on Wednesday, May 29, 2019, in New York. (Photo by Andy Kropa/Invision/AP)

DES MOINES – This year at the Iowa State Fair, you will be able to see your favorite Sesame Street characters sculpted in butter alongside the famous butter cow.

To celebrate 50 years of Sesame Street, the iconic characters will be joining the Iowa State Fair.

Since 1911, many other characters have joined the famous butter cow including Elvis Presley, the Peanuts Gang, Harry Potter and many more.

You can see the butter sculptures in the John Deere Agriculture Building at the state fairgrounds August 8-18.