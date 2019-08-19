Communications and Civility in our democracy

AMES– This September, communication industry professionals will be returning to Ames for Iowa State University’s Greenlee Summit.

Attendees will have a unique opportunity to focus on the relationship between communications, politics and civility and will identify how to foster civil discourse.

“More and more people focus in on the news they want to hear or what already affirms their opinions,” said Kelly Winfrey, Ph.D. Assistant Professor, Greenlee School of Journalism and Communication at Iowa State University. “So as communicators we want to help people see different perspectives and doesn’t mean you have to change your mind, it just means you understand where other people are coming from. So we’ll look at that as far as journalism, looking at how social media is used, we have a panel focused on the upcoming election cycle, which is sure to be a site of debate. So our hope is that we can figure out how as communicators in a public setting, we can foster more civil discourse and encourage people to be friendly to their neighbors and talk about politics.”

The Greenlee Summit will take place Thursday evening, September 5th and Friday, September 6th at the Scheman Building at the Iowa State Center.

You must register to attend and the registration deadline is August 23rd. For a complete list of speakers, keynote speakers and more about the Greenlee Summit click here.