Community, family honors life of Larry Cotlar

DES MOINES — A year after his death, friends and family gathered at the Woodland Cemetery in Des Moines to hold a memorial for the voice of the Drake Bulldogs, Larry Cotlar.

Cotlar’s headstone was unveiled at the memorial, where people placed small rocks to remember him. He always kept one in his pocket for good luck.

His wife, Deb Brewer-Cotlar, wants everyone to remember him for who he was.

“He was a sports consummate, but that was just the public side of him. When he came through the door he was Larry. He was my life partner, and that’s how I want people to remember him,” she told Local 5.