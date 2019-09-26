Community showing support during Carson King and Register controversy

DES MOINES — Support has been pouring in for Carson King since Tuesday night.

You can already see it on the road.

One of our photographers saw the window stickers supporting Carson while driving through downtown Des Moines and asked the driver what he thought of all this.

“Strongly agree with you know, Carson’s side. I don’t know if it necessarily makes sense to judge someone based off of a tweet from that long ago. You know more people are donating now and I don’t know. It’s almost better for the donations but at the same point, I just don’t think it needed to happen,” said Kurt Moore.

He said he got the sticker this morning from a friend who works at a graphics company, Capital Signs.

The support for Carson King continues.

This is the shirt printed by Corrosive Screen Printing in Des Moines.

The owner told Local 5 that he designed it in about 10 minutes.

He said all the proceeds are going to the University of Iowa Stead Family Children’s Hospital.