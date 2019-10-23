Congressman Steve King joins House Republicans in protest, calls impeachment hearings an ‘atrocity’

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

House Minority Whip Steve Scalise, R-La., center, standing with other House Republicans, talks to reporters on Capitol Hill in Washington, Wednesday, Oct. 23, 2019, outside the area where witnesses are interview in the impeachment inquiry. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh)

WASHINGTON — House Republicans upset with Democrats’ handling of an impeachment inquiry into President Donald Trump protested a closed hearing Wednesday for Laura Cooper, a senior official who oversees Ukraine policy.

Congressman Steve King (R – Iowa) participated in the protest, calling the inquiry “the greatest atrocity” he’s ever seen during his 17-year Congressional career.

“It’s unimaginable that anybody would have the audacity to hold secret impeachment hearings here in the House of Representatives, the People’s House,” King said in a statement.

A group of Republican Congressman entered the Sensitive Compartmented Information Facility (SCIF), delaying Cooper’s testimony for approximately five hours, according to the Associated Press.

Laura Cooper
Deputy Assistant Secretary of Defense Laura Cooper arrives for a closed door meeting to testify as part of the House impeachment inquiry into President Donald Trump, Wednesday, Oct. 23, 2019, on Capitol Hill in Washington. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)

©TEGNA Inc. 2019. All Rights Reserved.

Share this story