Congressman Steve King joins House Republicans in protest, calls impeachment hearings an ‘atrocity’

House Minority Whip Steve Scalise, R-La., center, standing with other House Republicans, talks to reporters on Capitol Hill in Washington, Wednesday, Oct. 23, 2019, outside the area where witnesses are interview in the impeachment inquiry. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh)

WASHINGTON — House Republicans upset with Democrats’ handling of an impeachment inquiry into President Donald Trump protested a closed hearing Wednesday for Laura Cooper, a senior official who oversees Ukraine policy.

Congressman Steve King (R – Iowa) participated in the protest, calling the inquiry “the greatest atrocity” he’s ever seen during his 17-year Congressional career.

“It’s unimaginable that anybody would have the audacity to hold secret impeachment hearings here in the House of Representatives, the People’s House,” King said in a statement.

A group of Republican Congressman entered the Sensitive Compartmented Information Facility (SCIF), delaying Cooper’s testimony for approximately five hours, according to the Associated Press.