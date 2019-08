Congressman Steve King will hold two town halls on Tuesday. Both are open to the public and to the media.

The first will be held in Floyd County from 9:00-10:00 a.m. at the Charles City Public Library. The library is located at 106 Milwaukee Street.

The second town hall will be in Boone County from 1:30-2:30 p.m. at the Boone Public Library at 702 Greene Street.